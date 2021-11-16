MCSO: Deputies shoot suspect during domestic disturbance near Conroe

Deputies say a woman at the scene was transported to the hospital but it's not known why.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot by deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance near Conroe early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

This happened around 12:15 a.m. off FM 1314 and Stidham Road.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said the suspect and his wife were involved in some sort of argument when the husband threatened to shoot their animals.

When deputies responded to the scene, the suspect began to run away and a chase ensued. The suspect then turned around brandishing a firearm.

That is when deputies in fear for their lives opened fire multiple times, hitting the suspect in the hip and shoulder, investigators said. The suspect was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The wife was treated at the scene and was being interviewed by deputies.

Investigators said the suspect faces a charge of aggravated assault of a public servant and is expected to face additional charges from the domestic disturbance.

No deputies were harmed.