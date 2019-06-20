HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputy constables arrested one carjacking suspect and are searching for another in north Harris County early Thursday, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman.

This happened near the North Freeway and Airtex Drive.

The constable says there is a heavy police presence in the area and urges residents to avoid the area.

The first suspect was caught after a brief pursuit.

No other information was available.

