Deputies look into possible link between ex-NFL player arrested on bond violations and missing Spring woman

Kevin Ware Jr. was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Harris County Sheriff's deputies. He was wanted on several bond violations in Montgomery County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A former NFL player was arrested Friday on bond violations, and investigators want to know if he had anything to do with the disappearance of a woman from Spring.

Kevin Ware Jr. was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Harris County Sheriff's deputies. He was wanted on several bond violations in Montgomery County.

The arrest is unrelated to 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski's disappearance. Pomaski disappeared from her own home in April and may be the victim of foul play, according to HCSO.