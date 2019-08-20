LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Deputies want the public to be alert after two inmates escaped Liberty County Jail Tuesday morning.

Authorities believe the inmates escaped between 4 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. through a fence that had been cut open on the east side of the jail.

The inmates are Clay Sterling Harvey, 44, and Chance Marshall Hunt, 28.

Harvey is a white man that is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 193 pounds. He is from the Nederland area and was in jail on a charge of manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, as well as other felony charges. Hunt is a white man that is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He is from the Beaumont area and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and other felony charges.

KHOU

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office along with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice is on scene and they are using tracking dogs from the TDCJ Hightower Unit to find the inmates. The Texas Rangers are also assisting.

Officials said please do not approach these individuals. They are considered to be dangerous and it is not known if they are armed. If you see them, please call Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867.

