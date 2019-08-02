HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death next to a car with a small girl inside at an apartment complex overnight.

This happened just before midnight late Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 11600 block of Veterans Memorial in northwest Harris County.

Deputies responded to a shooting call after a neighbor heard gunshots at the complex, investigators said. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the man shot to death next to a car in the parking lot.

Deputies then discovered a small child alive inside of the car. The child was taken into custody. They believe she is the daughter of the victim.

Investigators do not have a suspect description at this time.