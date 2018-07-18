PATTISON, Texas – A man was shot and killed while police and SWAT were executing a search warrant at a Waller County home Wednesday morning.

The Waller County Sheriff’s Office said their SWAT team was assisting the Houston Metro-I.C.A.C (Internet Crimes Against Children) Unit execute the search warrant around 5:30 a.m. at a home located on Avenue I.

The unidentified male pointed a firearm at the SWAT team, and one of their members opened fire striking the man, the sheriff’s office said.

He was taken by ambulance to Memorial Katy Hermann Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries to anyone else on scene.

The Texas Rangers and the Waller County District Attorney’s Office are conducting an investigation.

