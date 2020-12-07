Deputies: Man kills himself after shooting wife at friend's home in Katy area

The wife later died after paramedics tried their very best to save her.

KATY, Texas — A husband and wife are dead in an apparent murder-suicide that happened overnight Sunday in the Katy area.

A little after 3 a.m., Fort Bend County deputies responded to a home in the 25900 block of Silver Timbers Lane after they received a call from a woman stating her friend had been shot.

When deputies arrived to the home they found the friend fighting for her life and a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics were called to the scene to help save the injured woman, but she was pronounced dead just minutes later.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said the deceased woman was at her friend's house for the night when her husband pulled up in a pickup truck with a gun.

He got out of his truck, walked inside the house and shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

The woman who owned the home was not injured, but Nehls said she is shaken up.

No one else was inside the residence.

The uninjured woman said her friend and her friend's husband were having some domestic issues.

Surveillance cameras from inside the home have been turned over to deputies for further investigation.

Nehls said the deceased woman told deputies her husband had shot her before she passed away.

The couple has yet to be identified at this time.

