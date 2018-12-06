HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man who assaulted an elderly man in north Harris County.

On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance video of the incident on YouTube.

They say the suspect entered the Exxon Q Mart located at 4502 W FM 1960 on Wednesday, June 6, around 9:15 am.

He asked the clerk if anyone found a wallet. The clerk told him no, and the subject walked out. He is then seen walking to a gray colored Ford Fusion.

The subject is looking on the ground near the gas pumps, where the 83-year-old victim is gassing his vehicle.

He then walks over to the victim and pushes him down on the ground. The suspect goes through the man's pockets, grabs his wallet and flees to the Fusion.

The victim tries to stop the male, but he is knocked down to the ground by the subject driving off.

The elderly man suffered cuts to his leg and knee along with bruises after hitting the pavement. The suspect is described as a white man, 5’10 to 5’11 in height and weighs between 150 to 160 lbs.

He has a shaved head with a light brown colored goatee. The man has a distinctive tattoo on his left arm, near the elbow and inner arm. He was wearing a red shirt and dark colored shorts.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Robbery division at 713-274-9210.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

Tips may also be sent via a text message by texting the following: TIP610 plus the information to CRIMES (274637). All tipsters remain anonymous.

© 2018 KHOU