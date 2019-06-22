HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after a road rage shooting in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Homicide investigators responded the scene Friday evening that started at Interstate 45 and Parramatta and continued to Cypress Station.

Homicide investigators say James Deon Neal shot and killed the man.

Neal is now facing murder charges. He currently has an open warrant, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies are looking for Neal at this time.

This is a developing story.