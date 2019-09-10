KATY, Texas — Fort Bend County deputies are looking for a suspect who shot a man during a road rage in Katy.

This happened on Sept. 18 in the 5800 block of S. Mason Road.

The victim was shot once and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The suspect is described a black man between that is about 6 feet tall with a medium build and a short patchy beard. He has short hair and is between 25-35 years old.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect’s vehicle which is tan/gold, 2006-2011 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle appears to have hub caps and a dent on the right rear bumper.

Deputies looking for suspect involved in road rage shooting in Katy

FBCSO

Anyone with information is urged to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.

