HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies, along with other agencies, are currently searching for a man who attempted to kidnap two women Saturday morning in north Harris County.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Deputies said the incidents happened in the 900 block of N Vista Drive and the 16200 block of Bend Drive.

One of the victims was able to break free from the suspect, according to witnesses. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the second victim was riding her bicycle of Bend Drive when the suspect tried to push her into his vehicle. She struck the male several times after he grabbed her arm. The man fled to his car and drove off, according to deputies.

Both women were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said the suspect is a black male in his early 20s and is between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall. He is thin built, bald and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki pants.

His vehicle is described as a dark gray 4 door Honda with front right damage.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000.

