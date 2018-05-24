MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man who allegedly took off all his clothes and walked around a store in the Woodlands, scaring employees.

He's believed to be a serial flasher accused in other similar cases.

The incident happened May 17 at about 2:42 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Club Monaco clothing store on Six Pines Drive. Employees said an older white male came into the store alone and told staff he was just “looking.”

A short time later, staff saw the man walking in the store completely naked, holding his clothes in his left hand. Employees screamed at the man, and he took off running out of the store, getting dressed on the way.

Investigators have since learned the same man is accused of exposing himself at a TJ Maxx in Shenandoah and at the Kirkland’s in Oak Ridge. There are also reports of the suspect exposing himself in other law enforcement jurisdictions, according to MCSO.

The suspect is believed to be driving a dark gray Ford F250 or F350, 1999 to 2007 year model, extended cab, short bed, black bug deflector on hood, and no front or rear license plate number displayed. The suspect could have removed one or both.

If you recognize the suspect in the pictures please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #18A133058.

