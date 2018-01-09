HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Police need the public’s help with locating a man who allegedly killed a woman Saturday morning in east Harris County.

Deputies said Jerry Wayne Greer, 38, shot Edna McWorter, 29, in the chest during an argument.

Greer then fled the scene in a dark colored Ford Mustang, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 2:16 a.m. in the 17100 block of Market.

Greer is wanted for felony charges of domestic assault.

Murder charges have been accepted by the Harris County District Attorney’s office and are currently being file for the shooting death of McWorter.

Anyone with information on Greer’s whereabouts is urged to call HCSO Homicide at 713-221-6000.

