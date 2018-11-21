HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old on Tuesday.

John Moellenkamp, 35, reportedly got into an argument with the teen at a home in the 4800 block of Dappled Grove Trail in Atascocita.

Deputies said a witness told them Moellenkamp grabbed the teen by the hair and continuously banged their head against a wall.

Moellenkamp fled the scene before deputies arrived. The teen suffered minor injuries.

Moellenkamp is wanted for injury to a child.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 Office at (281)376-3472.

