HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from numerous Houston-area Home Depot stores.

According to deputies from Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen’s Office, the man took the items from as many as 15 different stores.

The stolen items included generators, welding equipment, chainsaws, and paint sprayers. Some of the merchandise was found at the Cash America Pawn shop on Jensen in Houston, deputies said.

The suspect has not yet been arrested. A mug shot and more information will be released upon his arrest.

The investigation is still active at this time and more charges may be filed.

