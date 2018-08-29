HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are looking for two men who fled after a teen was shot multiple times Tuesday evening.

The teen is in critical condition, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The incident happened in the 15900 block of Oakendell in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said they are actively searching for one man who is in his early to late 20s. He was wearing a white shirt, long black shorts and white tennis shoes.

Victim in critical condition, being treated at the hospital. Shooter possibly a Hispanic male, late teens-early 20’s, wearing a white shirt, long black shorts, white tennis shoes. Actively searching for the suspect(s). #hounews https://t.co/waaHxmGLnL — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 29, 2018

Both men fled to a nearby apartment complex in the 5500 block of Timber Creek Place. One of the guys was carrying a gun in his waistband.

Update to Oakendell Drive scene: second male, also believed to be Hispanic, possibly involved. Both seen fleeing into nearby Timber Creek Apartments, 5510 Timber Creek Place. One was seen with a gun in his waistband. #hounews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 29, 2018

Update for 15900 block of Oakendell west Harris County. https://t.co/eA3HIQWtxG — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 29, 2018

We have a crew at the scene gathering more information. This is a developing story.

