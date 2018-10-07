HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A 79-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in her home Monday and deputies are looking for one of her family members.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they want to talk to Garry Jenkins, 56, who lived with the victim and has not been seen.

URGENT: Please help Homicide detectives locate Garry Jenkins, 56. He is a person of interest regarding this afternoon’s death of a woman in the 7700 block of Audubon Forest. Please call 713-221-6000. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/ktZPF9RaB2 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 10, 2018

Around 4:30 p.m., deputies were called to the woman’s home in the 7700 block of Audubon Forest after a neighbor and another relative found her body. The woman’s neighbor told authorities that they went to check on the woman after they did not see or hear from her in several days.

When deputies walked inside of the home they discovered the woman’s body lying in the living room foyer. She was stabbed several times.

Deputies said there was a surveillance video system inside of the house that they are checking to gather more information.

During a press conference, Public Information Officer Tom Gilliland stated Jenkins was released from prison back in April after he was convicted of Aggravated Robbery. He committed a parole violation and has an open arrest warrant.

Update for 7700 Audubon Forest Homicde https://t.co/zaYx9UtlAc — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 10, 2018

If you have seen Jenkins or know anything about his whereabouts please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477 or HCSO at 713-221-6000.

© 2018 KHOU