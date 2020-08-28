x
Deputies looking for driver who killed cyclist in hit-and-run crash in west Harris Co.

Harris County deputies are hoping nearby surveillance cameras may help them locate the vehicle that left the scene of the deadly crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are looking for the driver who killed a cyclist after hitting him from behind.

This happened at about 11:53 p.m. in the 6400 block of Howell Sugar Land Road in west Harris County.  

Captain Shannon with the Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted that investigators are searching the area for surveillance video with hopes any cameras caught the incident or the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run.

If you have any information on this case or the driver responsible, please call your local police department.

