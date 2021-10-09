Deputies looking for 2 suspects after man shot in Spring

This is a developing story.

HOUSTON — Deputies are looking for two suspects after a shooting in Spring.

This scene is in the 22100 block of Moss Falls, which is near the Cypewsswood Golf Club.

Details on this scene are limited, but the suspects are described as both wearing white T-shirts. One was wearing blue shorts and the other was wearing black shorts.

The victim in this shooting, who deputies say is a 20 -ear-old man, has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

