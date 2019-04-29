HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputies have charged a man with a murder for allegedly killing an Uber passenger Friday afternoon in northwest Harris County.

The man has been identified as Neilo Jhaman Johnson, 25.

Deputies said Johnson approached the passenger side window of the Uber and shot the passenger, James Grant Booker, several times.

This happened in the 12500 block of Laurel Haven and Laurel Creek.

Deputies did not give a motive for the shooting.

