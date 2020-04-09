Husband turns himself in after shooting wife to death, deputies say

WILLIS, Texas — A man turned himself in Thursday after deputies said he shot his wife to death in Willis.
Around 3:15 p.m., Montgomery County Sheriff's Office deputies said 28-year-old Austin Vance drove to the Precinct 1 Constable's Office and called 911. Deputies said he wanted to turn himself in for shooting his wife.
Deputies said they found the body of 29-year-old Elizabeth Vance dead from an apparent gunshot wound at a home in the 15000 block of Big Bow Bend.
Vance was taken into custody and was charged with murder, deputies said. His bond was set at $500,000. He's currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.