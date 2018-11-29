CYPRESS, Texas - One person died after a home invasion in Cypress Thursday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a husband and wife were home when they heard noises from the back of their house. When the husband went to investigate, the wife said she heard a gun go off and then found him with a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene.

The suspect is only described as a man who fled in a dark Ford Fusion.

The home is located in the 10800 block of Gates Randall Court.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911.

No other information has been provided. This story will be updated as more details become available.

