HOUSTON - A man was arrested after deputies found him taking a bath inside a home he allegedly broke into on Thanksgiving Day.

Around 8 p.m. last Thursday, deputies found Dapatrick Pharms, 24, in the middle of a bath inside the master bathroom of the home located in the 10600 block of Cedarhurst.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing what sounded like glass breaking, according to deputies with the Harris County Constable Precinct 5 Office.

When deputies got to the home, they said they found a broken window and during their search of the house, they found Pharms in the tub.

He was arrested without incident and has been charged with trespassing and criminal mischief.

Deputies said the homeowners were out of town for the Thanksgiving holiday.

