SAN LEON, Texas – The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested two men after they discovered “an elaborate, indoor high-grade marijuana grow” during a search of a San Leon home.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit, with the assistance of their Tactical Response Team and Identification Division, executed a search and arrest warrant on Nov. 28 at 707 Avenue K in San Leon.

Christian Combs, 43, and Edwin Dodds, 34, both named in the search, were taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

The entire residence was found to be converted into an elaborate, indoor high-grade marijuana grow, the sheriff’s office said. During the search of the residence, 124 budding marijuana plants were seized and more than 25 pounds in cultivated marijuana buds were located. Also seized was more than $15,000 in marijuana grow equipment and $3,167 in cash.

During the search and arrest warrant, probable cause was established for a second residence in connection with Combs and Dodds located at 4520 16th Street in Bacliff. During a search of that address, more than 4 pounds of cultivated and packaged marijuana was located as well as $3,150 in cash.

More than 125 pounds of marijuana, marijuana grow equipment, and cash were seized during this operation, investigators said.

The Galveston County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and recommended the charge of possession of marijuana 50 pounds to 2000 pounds and the bond of $250,000 were set on each of the men.

