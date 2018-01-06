BEAUMONT, Texas - Deputies seized more than $500,000 from an 18-wheeler believed to be traveling to the Texas/Mexico border.

On Wednesday, deputies stopped the driver of the truck and found $500, 219.00 in cash and a handgun inside a suitcase inside the truck.

The driver told deputies he didn't know how the suitcase got inside the truck. He was interviewed by deputies and later released.

Deputies said they initially located the truck in Lafayette, Louisiana and tracked it into Texas before stopping it on I-10 near the Beaumont area around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Beaumont PD, Vidor PD, Port Arthur PD and Texas DPS were all involved in the search.

Details are limited at this time as the investigation continues. We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

