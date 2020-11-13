53-year old Houston man accused of sexually abusing child multiple times over one-year period

Houston Crime Stoppers provided two photos of the man on Friday hoping someone will know his whereabouts.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of sexually abusing the same child victim multiple times over a one-year period.

Houston Crime Stoppers on Friday said Demetrio Omar Garcia, 53, is wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

It was Feb. 19, 2019 when police first received a report of abuse in the 4500 block of S. Kirkwood Road.

During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of continuous sexual abuse.

"Detectives learned that the fugitive, Demetrio Omar Garcia, sexually abused the victim throughout the physical year of 2017 to 2018," stated Crime Stoppers.

Garcia is described as a Hispanic male, about five feet eight inches tall, weighing 250 to 280 pounds, with brown eyes and salt and pepper hair.

Authorities released two photos of the man, one where he is wearing glasses and the other not.