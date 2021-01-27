HPD: Well-known shop owner fatally shot in east Houston

HOUSTON — Homicide investigators are looking for a killer on Houston’s east side after the shooting of a shop owner.
Editor's note: the video in this story covers multiple shootings and top stories overnight Jan. 27, 2021
Police said the shooting happened before 9 p.m. Tuesday in a residential area alone Delaware at Fidelity.
The man, who is said to be a well-known shop owner, was shot and killed inside his vehicle. Police were seen looking over a newer, black pickup truck.
Police have not released the victim’s name, but they said he lived in the area for his entire life.
Investigators believe he was shot by at least one suspect who then fled the scene. Anyone with information that could help police should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.