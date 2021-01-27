HPD: Well-known shop owner fatally shot in east Houston

Anyone with information that could help police should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — Homicide investigators are looking for a killer on Houston’s east side after the shooting of a shop owner.

Editor's note: the video in this story covers multiple shootings and top stories overnight Jan. 27, 2021

Police said the shooting happened before 9 p.m. Tuesday in a residential area alone Delaware at Fidelity.

The man, who is said to be a well-known shop owner, was shot and killed inside his vehicle. Police were seen looking over a newer, black pickup truck.

Police have not released the victim’s name, but they said he lived in the area for his entire life.