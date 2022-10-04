Man’s decomposing body found in closet of southeast Houston apartment

HOUSTON — The search is on for the person who killed a man and hid his body in a closet at a southeast Houston apartment complex.
Houston police said employees at the complex on Redford Street near Gulf Freeway called them after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment. Officers went into the home and while searching found a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.
Police are awaiting an autopsy to identify the man and how he died.
Anyone with information about his death is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.
