Man’s decomposing body found in closet of southeast Houston apartment

Employees at the complex on Redford Street called police after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment, HPD says.
HOUSTON — The search is on for the person who killed a man and hid his body in a closet at a southeast Houston apartment complex.

Houston police said employees at the complex on Redford Street near Gulf Freeway called them after they noticed a foul odor and flies near the door of an apartment. Officers went into the home and while searching found a man’s decomposed body wrapped in blankets in a closet.

Police are awaiting an autopsy to identify the man and how he died.

Anyone with information about his death is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

