HPD: Man shot, killed in Third Ward

Houston police didn't release details about the shooting but said they'd give more information at the scene.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Thursday in the Third Ward.

According to the Houston Police Department, he was found dead on Tierwester Street near Cleburne, which is near both the University of Houston and Texas Southern University campuses.

HPD said the man was found dead around 12:40 p.m. They also said the UH and TSU police departments helped at the scene as well as Harris County Precinct 6 Constable deputies.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting but police said more information would be provided at the scene.

HPD homicide investigators are responding to the fatal shooting of a male at 3700 Tierwester near Cleburne Street that happened about 12:40 pm today.



More information will be provided at the scene.#HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 17, 2023