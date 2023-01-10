Man stabbed to death at quinceañera in Greenspoint area

Houston police said the man who was killed was celebrating a quinceañera at an apartment complex off Goodson Drive near Airline Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A man was stabbed to death in the Greenspoint area on Saturday night.

Houston police said it happened at an apartment complex off Goodson Drive near Airline Drive just before 9 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was celebrating a quinceañera when another apartment resident approached the party and complained about the noise. The victim approached the man, who then returned to his apartment and grabbed a kitchen knife, police said.

When the man returned to the party, he stabbed the 37-year-old victim in the chest, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect left.

Partygoers followed the suspect to a nearby store, where he was arrested. Police said they found the knife that was used.

Police said there were several witnesses who were detained for questioning.

Here's the update police provided at the scene: