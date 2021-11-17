Houston woman arrested after victim dies from illegal silicone injections, court documents say

Lisa Fernandez, 47, is charged with manslaughter more than three years after the procedure was performed.

HOUSTON — A Houston woman is charged with manslaughter after performing an illegal silicone injection procedure more than three years ago, according to court documents.

Lisa Fernandez, 47, was arrested Tuesday after police say a woman died from a procedure the suspect performed on April 24, 2018. It hasn't been confirmed when the woman passed away.

Fernandez obtained the silicone through illegal means and administered it incorrectly, according to court documents.

Investigators said the victim started coughing up blood after the procedure, and Fernandez did not accompany the victim to the hospital to explain to doctors the procedure she performed or details about the substance used.