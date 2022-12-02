HCSO: Man killed, another injured after shootout in Humble apartment complex parking lot

Preliminary information is the men met up in the parking lot of the complex for a drug transaction, deputies said.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 19-year-old is dead and another man was injured overnight in a shootout at an apartment complex in Humble, deputies said.

This happened at about 12:40 a.m. in the 3900 block of Atascocita Road.

Preliminary information is the men met up in the parking lot of the complex for a drug transaction, deputies said. During the transaction, a shootout happened and the two men were shot.

Deputies were called to the scene and found a silver Chrysler 300 had crashed into multiple vehicles at the apartment complex. One man was shot inside the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A short time later, deputies learned a second man arrived at an urgent care clinic with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center for his injuries but is expected to survive.

Deputies said a third man may have been involved and ran away after the shootout.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

@HCSOTEXAS units on scene at 3900 Atascocita Rd investigating a male confirmed deceased and another male transported by EMS in unknown condition both males with gun shot wounds. Homicide and CSU leading investigation. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/lH8hDrBH1j — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 12, 2022