Man ambushed, shot to death at SW Houston gas station, police say

Investigators said the victim was walking back to his vehicle when a suspect opened fire from the backseat of a dark-colored SUV that was parked at another pump.

HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Monday night at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to police.

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. at a gas station in the 6200 block of West Airport Boulevard, which is between Hillcroft Avenue and Fondren Road.

Police said the victim was inside paying for something when a dark-colored SUV pulled up to another gas pump. When the victim started walking back to his vehicle, someone from the back of the suspect SUV shot him, police said.

The victim fell to the ground and police said the SUV took off eastbound down West Airport.

Investigators said the same SUV circled back around and more shots were fired at the victim while he was on the ground.

A witness at the scene returned fire and the SUV left the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said they have no suspect information and don't know where to find them.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).