WILLIS, Texas — An attempted robbery outside a bank in Willis led to the fatal shooting of a suspect Tuesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the Chase Bank on I-45 near FM 1097 after reports of gunfire.

It appears at least two robbers tried to hold up a Brinks truck outside of the bank, near the drive-through. A Brinks guard shot one of those suspects while the other fled on foot. The wounded robber died at the scene.

As of 11 a.m. deputies, with the help of K-9 units, are still searching a nearby wooded area for the suspect who fled.

