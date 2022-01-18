HPD: Woman found dead in E. Harris County may be suspect in man's killing outside elementary school

Police say surveillance video shows a woman being dragged from the first victim's truck at the elementary school.

HOUSTON — A woman found dead in east Harris County may be a suspect in the shooting death of a man found in the parking lot of an elementary school Monday night, according to Houston police.

This happened around 11:20 p.m. in the parking lot of Pyburn Elementary School located on Peppertree Lane just east of Jacinto City on the east side.

Houston police said officers arrived to find the man shot to death inside a red Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot.

Police said after reviewing surveillance video, it appears to show the red pickup pull up into the parking lot and 10 minutes later, a maroon-colored sedan arrives.

The video then shows three people get out of the sedan and open fire on the driver’s side of the pickup where the male victim was, police said.

Police said before the suspects left the scene, they dragged the body of a woman who appears to be wounded into their sedan and drove away from the parking lot.

Houston police said they believe this woman is the same woman who was found dead by Harris County deputies a short time later in the back of a sedan on Penn City Road near Jacintoport by the Marwood area.

Investigators said the woman found dead fits the description of the woman seen in the surveillance video being dragged to the sedan at the school.

Homicide detectives said it appears she may have been involved with the shooters who shot the man in the truck. She may be a suspect in that man’s murder and was accidentally struck by one of the shooters.

The shooters then brought the woman to the second scene and dumped her with the maroon-colored sedan, police said. She appears to be in her 20s.

