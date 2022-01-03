1 dead, 1 injured in shooting over money, Sheriff Gonzalez says

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one man died at the scene in the 2200 block of Myra Street and the other was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One man was killed and another was injured Monday in a shooting in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the shooting happened in the 2200 block of Myra Street, which is near the intersection of Aldine Westfield and Aldine Bender roads.

Gonzalez said one man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man drove away from the scene and parked before he was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Gonzalez said an argument broke out between the men over money. He said both men pulled out pistols and opened fire.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.

To our community members in the Aldine area: units responded to a shooting at the 2200 blk of Myra. One person is deceased at the scene. A 2nd male, wounded & possibly linked to the scene, fled in a vehicle and drove to a nearby location where he parked. He’s been transported to pic.twitter.com/WZ2vHWWJRN — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 4, 2022