HPD: Man found shot to death inside Ford Mustang in southeast Houston

Homicide investigators say surveillance video shows the driver with other passengers inside the vehicle just before the deadly shooting.

HOUSTON — A 50-year-old man was found shot to death after his Ford Mustang ended up in a front yard of a home in southeast Houston early Friday, according to Houston police.

This happened just after midnight when officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Magnolia Street and found the Mustang in a front yard of a residence. When police approached the vehicle, officers discovered the driver was still in the car.

Police said the victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene. Police added that the driver is the owner of the Mustang.

After canvassing the area, investigators said they found surveillance video which showed the Mustang coming down Coral Street with other passengers inside the car with the victim. Gunshots could be heard, and the passengers are shown running from the Mustang.