HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects are in custody after an early-morning shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday deputies responded to the 900 block of FM 1960 west of I-45 North where they found a shooting victim.

According to deputies, one suspect was quickly detained but another fled in a vehicle. There was a brief chase before the suspect crashed and then ran away. Deputies searched and later arrested the second suspect as well.

The victim in the shooting was pronounced dead at the hospital.

