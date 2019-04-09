HOUSTON — Police believe gang and drug activity are likely the motives behind a shooting inside a downtown Houston apartment building.

Police were called to The Hamilton, at 1800 St Joseph Parkway, Wednesday afternoon.

Inside the building, in a second-floor apartment, police found a victim had been shot and killed. The person who called 911 told dispatchers they heard gunshots, and then saw people running from the scene.

At the scene, a Houston Police Lieutenant told KHOU 11 News, investigators believe the shooter and the victim knew each other, and that police believe the victim had let the shooter into the apartment.

Police have detained one person at the scene, but haven't said how that person is related to the homicide investigation.

