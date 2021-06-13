Man shot to death during meeting to buy car in Humble neighborhood, investigators say

Investigators said a man was shot to death during a meeting to buy a car in a Humble neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

HUMBLE, Texas — A man was shot to death Sunday in Humble, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators.

At about 2 p.m., the man met some people in the 15100 block of Winter Dawn Way to buy a car, investigators said. During the meeting, authorities said the suspects tried to rob the victim and shots were fired. The man was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the victim showed up to the meeting with another person in his vehicle. That person has been detained for questioning.

The people responsible for the shooting have not been taken into custody and investigators said they're working to identify and find them. Investigators said they think they live in the area.

The suspects left the scene in the victim's older-model, blue or dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu, according to authorities.

This is a developing story and updates will be added when they become available.