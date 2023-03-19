3 men dead after shooting outside shopping center in Alief, police say

Police also said there have been multiple shootings in that parking lot in the past.

HOUSTON — Houston police say three men are dead after a shooting outside of a shopping center in the Alief area.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking lot off Beechnut Street near Wilcrest Drive.

According to HPD Assistant Chief Hatcher, police received calls about three men down in the parking lot. When they arrived, all three men were pronounced dead at the scene. Hatcher confirmed that there have been several shootings in that parking lot in the past.

"There's been multiple instances at this location," Hatcher said. "We don't know why, but there has been a lot of activity in this parking lot."

Hatcher said there is a nightclub in the parking lot, but they're unsure if the shooting was related to it. Meanwhile, police said they haven't identified any possible suspects.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting should call HPD at 713-308-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

