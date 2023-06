Police said the woman was shot and killed at an apartment on Hammerly Boulevard while a 7-year-old child was inside. The child was not injured.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for the people responsible for killing a woman on Tuesday night.

They also want to find out why the woman was shot at an apartment on Hammerly Boulevard.

Police said a 7-year-old child was inside the apartment at the time but was not harmed.

The woman was found dead around 6 p.m.