HPD: Bystander killed after trying to break up fight between two men in southeast Houston

Police said a fight between two people turned deadly when someone tried to intervene.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting in southeast Houston.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Friday in a shopping center off Cullen Boulevard near Reed Road in the Sunnyside area.

According to police, the gunman was initially arguing with a man in a wheelchair before the two started fighting. A bystander tried to intervene during the fight when the gunman shot the person intervening. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the gunman was seen running from the area shirtless. Meanwhile, homicide is investigating the incident.