HOUSTON — One person was shot to death Wednesday in southwest Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 6300 block of West Bellfort Avenue at about 1 p.m.

According to police, the person was shot after a verbal altercation.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

