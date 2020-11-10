Suspect wanted after deadly shooting at mobile home in Channelview

Reginald D. Franklin, 47, is charged with murder. HCSO deputies said he left the home on foot with a pistol in hand immediately after the shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man charged with murder after a shooting at a mobile home park Saturday in Channelview.

It happened in the 16000 block of Avenue D about 1:20 p.m.

Investigators said the victim was found unresponsive when officers arrived. He had suffered from a lethal gunshot wound. The victim's identity has not been released.

Deputies spoke with the residents and learned the victim was in a verbal and physical altercation with his alleged shooter. The suspect left the mobile home immediately with a pistol still in hand.

Deputies have identified the suspect as Reginald D. Franklin, 47.

Franklin is wanted on felony murder charges.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stopper at (713) 222-TIPS (8477) or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713) 221-6000.