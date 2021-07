Police said two people are confirmed dead, and one person has been taken to the hospital.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a shooting at the Downtown Aquarium that left two people dead and another injured Thursday night.

The incident happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. inside the Downtown Aquarium on Bagby Street. Police said two people are confirmed dead, and one person has been taken to the hospital.

Downtown officers are at a shooting 400 Bagby. Commander and PIO are on the way. 202 pic.twitter.com/AD33tTj3nN — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 9, 2021

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story with more details as they become available.