Man found dead overnight in apartment by Willowbrook Mall, police say

Neighbors told Houston police they heard arguing and gunshots. A dog was also found wounded in the apartment.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a northwest Houston apartment.

Police got calls about a shooting around 11:00 p.m. Friday night. It happened in the 7200 block of West Greens Road close to Willowbrook Mall.

Neighbors told police they heard some arguing before someone started shooting.

One man was found in the apartment with at least one gunshot wound to his leg and possibly his abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A small dog was also found with a graze wound. A lieutenant said the dog will recover.

There is no information on a suspect. The HPD Homicide Division is handling this investigation.

Anyone with any information on the shooting should call the homicide division at 713-308-3600.