Man found dead on bike path in Third Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was found dead Wednesday night on a bike path in the Greater Third Ward.

The man was found with gunshot wounds on a bike trail in the 3100 block of Anita Street, according to HPD. Police said they don't know how long the man had been laying on the bike trail, but believe the incident happened during daylight hours.

An HPD commander said they believe the person was dead for a "short time" before anyone called the police.

They said there is no description of a suspect or suspects available at this time.

Investigators said another shooting happened blocks away at about the same time. Investigators said they believe the shootings happened within minutes of each other but it's unclear if they're connected.

HPD is asking anyone in the community who has information in this case to come forward. You can contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

If you would like to stay anonymous, HPD said they are willing to work with you to do so.