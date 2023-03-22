HPD: 2 suspects identified in deadly shooting of 3 men in Alief shopping center

Investigators said the three men who were killed were involved in a possible argument with another man who was with a woman.

Example video title will go here for this video

New surveillance footage shows a man and woman fleeing the scene of a shooting that happened Sunday morning on Beechnut Street.

Investigators said the three men who were killed were involved in a possible argument with an unknown man who was with a woman. The two people then left the scene after the shooting.

If you have any information on the two people, you're asked to contact HPD's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

What happened

Three men were killed in a shooting Sunday morning outside of a shopping center in the Alief area, according to police.

Police said they got the call around 5:30 a.m. and when they arrived, they found three men down in the parking lot. All three men were pronounced dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said the area is prone to violence

"There's been multiple instances at this location," HPD Assistant Chief Hatcher said. "We don't know why, but there has been a lot of activity in this parking lot."

Hatcher said there is a nightclub in the parking lot, but they're not sure if the shootings are related to it in any way.

Who are the victims?

According to family members, one of the men who was killed was 29-year-old Gerardo Filomeno.

"He said he was coming home, on his way already, that was the last time I talked to him," his wife Ashley Montalbo said. "I saw his boots. I knew it was him."

Filomeno leaves behind two children.

"How am I supposed to tell them (the kids) their dad is never coming back? They, they’re never able to play with him, talk to him, nothing, with him anymore," Montalbo said.

Montalbo said the other two victims were Filomeno's friends. They have not been identified. She also said her husband didn't have problems with anyone that she knew about. There are no suspects or motives in the shootings, according to police.

Family members hope they get the answers they seek.

"Still can't believe it. Feels like it isn't real," Filomeno's brother, Gustavo Filomeno, said.