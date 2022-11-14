Second man charged, arrested in deadly Asiatown restaurant shooting

Hahn Minh Nguyen and Long Nguyen were shot to death as the sat inside Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard in October.

HOUSTON — Another man was charged and arrested in a shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant in Houston's Asiatown in October.

Bich Xuan Dang, 49, who was arrested on Oct. 16, and Hieu Trong Nguyen, 49, are charged with capital murder in the killing of Hahn Minh Nguyen, 63, and Long Nguyen, 51.

A third man is still on the run.

Houston police said Nguyen and Dang walked into Tai Loi Restaurant on Bellaire Boulevard on Oct. 5 and started shooting.

Officers found Minh Nguyen and Nguyen dead in a booth with several gunshot wounds.

At the time, all of the customers inside the restaurant left before officers arrived.



The investigation determined a stolen White Toyota Camry seen parked near the restaurant is what the men got out of armed with handguns before going inside.

Court documents say Dang was connected to a shooting at Cafe Window on Wilcrest Drive in August. Dang once again went to Cafe Window 15 minutes before the deadly shooting with a pistol and demanded money.

The owner of the cafe gave Dang $20 before more men went in and demanded more money while threatening to cause problems if they didn't comply. Documents show the owner hired an armed security guard after the August shooting who helped diffuse the situation.

After leaving Cafe Window, surveillance footage showed Dang and a second suspect walking into Tai Loi.